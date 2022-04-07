After the seven successes in a row to close the old one, in the new year the Nerazzurri have not yet won two matches in a row. Dutch and Argentine favorites over D’Ambrosio and Sanchez

We are in April and Inter have not yet won two league games in a row since the beginning of the calendar year. They had told him last December 22, when a goal by Dumfries against Turin gave him the seventh consecutive success, with a partial final of 17 goals to zero, after the 3-2 against Napoli that had marked the Nerazzurri’s turning point, he would not have believed it not even Simone Inzaghi.

Fourth opportunity – In the 11 matches after Christmas, however, the balance is 4 wins, 5 draws and two defeats. After defeating Lazio on January 9, Inter then closed the away match in Bergamo 0-0. Another victory suffered with Venice, before the stop at the end of January. Then the harakiri in the derby, the draw for a comeback in Naples, the defeat at home with Sassuolo (after the one with Livepool), another 0-0, this time at Marassi and 5-0 at Salernitana. which, however, was followed by two other struggling matches and a comeback, against Turin and Fiorentina. Last Sunday’s success at Juve now gives Barella and his teammates the fourth chance of 2022 to put together two victories in a row. Beyond the statistical significance, the match will be decisive in terms of the Scudetto to demonstrate that the problem was mental and that the blitz at the Stadium unlocked the Italian champions just in time for the Italian championship. See also The positions that FC Barcelona still need to reinforce

Training – Also in today’s session Inzaghi worked with the full squad and shuffled the cards. Compared to the anti-Juve formation, a change is required. In fact, Lautaro is disqualified and Correa should play in his place, favored over Sanchez to join Dzeko. Among other things, at the end of August, Tucu made his Nerazzurri debut against the Gialloblu with a great brace in the final match. Also fully recovered De Vrij, who has been out for a month due to a distraction in his left calf and should regain his place in the center of the defense, with Skriniar on the right and the excellent D’Ambrosio on the bench. Dumfries and Perisic have the advantage over Darmian and Gosens, who could be back on Friday 15 in La Spezia, four days before the Coppa Italia derby.

