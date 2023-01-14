Internazionale has achieved a small victory over Hellas Verona in the Italian football league. The team of coach Simone Inzaghi won 1-0 in their own stadium. Orange international Denzel Dumfries came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, Stefan de Vrij remained on the bench.

Lautaro Martínez scored the goal after 2 minutes and 37 seconds. The Argentina international shot the ball from the edge of the sixteen-meter area into the bottom left corner. It was the third-fastest goal for Inter this season in Serie A. Only Romelu Lukaku (against Lecce) and Nicolò Barella (against Fiorentina) needed less time.

Inter is now in fourth place and, like number 3 Juventus, has 37 points. The gap with leader Napoli is 10 points.

Draw AC Milan

AC Milan lost two points in the title fight. The reigning champion had to settle for a draw at Lecce: 2-2. That was the maximum achievable after trailing 2-0 at halftime.

Pierre Kalulu was already at the basis of Lecce’s first goal in the 3rd minute. The French defender did not pass the ball properly, after which Theo Hernandez passed his own keeper after a cross from the left: 1-0.

Lecce doubled their lead halfway through the first half. Federico Baschirotto headed in after a cross that could be given after a corner kick taken quickly.

Milan straightened up after the break. Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone made a mistake in the 58th minute when Portugal’s Rafael Leão passed him in the short corner. Falcone first saved on a bet by Olivier Giroud.

Giroud, who lost the World Cup final with France last month, was at the basis of the equalizer in the 70th minute. The striker placed the ball with his head ready for Davide Calabria, who scored with his head (2-2). See also Soler, Guillamón and Gayà act as guides for Bryan Gil

Milan was unable to score the winning goal and is number 2, after eighteen rounds, trailing Napoli by 9 points. The leader won on Friday with no less than 5-1 against Juventus.

Program Premier League (England)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program La Liga (Spain)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Serie A (Italy)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Ligue 1 (France)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Program Jupiler Pro League (Belgium)





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Lindner is planning 83 billion euros for energy price brakes

Standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Statistics





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Health | Cheynne Järvinen told about her experience behind the scenes of fitness competitions and was robbed - Eating disorders are becoming more prominent in fitness sports, and one of the reasons for that is the increase in popularity





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.