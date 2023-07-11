Thanks to the imminent announcement of the three-year partnership with the US streaming platform, the revenues from the gaming uniform will increase further. Now we just need to find a sponsor for the back of the shirt…

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

A shirt worth… 50 million euros, excluding bonuses. And it’s not over yet. Thanks to the announcement of the renewal until 2031 with the technical sponsor Nike and pending the official agreement with Paramount+ (a matter of hours), Inter has recorded a significant surge in revenues from brands that in 2023-24 they will be on the match uniforms. In viale della Liberazione, however, the work of the team led by the CEO corporate Alessandro Antonello is not finished yet because the confirmation of Paramount+ as main sponsor (it should have been on the back of the shirt) has opened a “hole” that everyone hopes to fill as soon as possible. To complete the work in the best possible way.

The US streaming platform arrived at the end of May and remained on the shirts of Inzaghi's training, in 2022-23, for two matches: the away match in Turin, on the last day of Serie A, and the Champions League final, lost against City in Istanbul. The original agreement stipulated that Paramount + in 2023-24 should slip on the back of the game uniform and instead a general agreement was found last week to confirm the US giant as the main sponsor for the next three years. Inter will collect around 15 million euro each season plus bonuses linked to the results achieved by the team. Less than the figure that had been agreed with DigitalBits (insolvent; for this reason the contract was interrupted), but the link with such a prestigious brand worldwide is considered a "plus", a demonstration that the Nerazzurri brand is attractive at a planetary. And it shouldn't be excluded that the partnership with Paramount+, which already began with the presentation films of Thuram and Frattesi, made together with Inter Media House, will find further developments in the future. Soon the new three-year agreement will be official.

8 YEARS WITH NIKE — The agreement with Nike, in the air for some time, was instead formalized on Monday. The base will be 26 million per season plus another 3 that come from the product. In reality, the agreement also includes bonuses linked to the results of Inzaghi's training and the figure could rise further. The increase compared to 2022-23 is significant given that Nike guaranteed 12.5 million plus bonuses. And in any case, beyond the economic aspect, there is another factor that shouldn't be underestimated: a world-leading brand like the American giant places Inter on the same level as a small elite of big clubs that have it on their shirt, from Chelsea to Liverpool, from PSG to Barcelona via Atletico Madrid and Tottenham. In many of these cases the figures on contracts are higher, but the signal is clear: Nike has chosen Inter for Italy. He did it in 1998 and, after 25 years of marriage, he confirmed the bond for another 8 seasons.

EBAY AND… BACK — The agreement with eBay, valid until 30 June 2024, was instead signed last December and will earn the viale della Liberazione club 5 million per season. It certainly shouldn't be emphasized that, also in this case, the partnership is with a world-famous brand and that the choice made was certainly random. Therefore, the "void" remains in the back of the shirt, where Paramount+ should have gone and where, last season, Lenovo was. In viale della Liberazione they hope to find another brand in the short term and, even if they know they have already done a lot so far, they want to complete the work as soon as possible.