Certainties (many) and taboos to dispel (in this case three) for Inter who are traveling at full speed after five victories in the first five days of the championship. If the rocket start of Inzaghi’s team certifies and fuels the ambitions at the start of the season, now it remains to dispel the past. Because in the three previous seasons in which the Nerazzurri were able to achieve a similar string of initial victories, namely in the 1966/67, 2015/16 and 2019/20 seasons, the Scudetto never arrived at the end of the year. This is how things went during Helenio Herrera’s Inter, Roberto Mancini’s and Antonio Conte’s. All technicians – it is worth underlining – however highly decorated for the Nerazzurri (including the scudetto)…