Inter take the Coppa Italia, waiting to launch headlong into the sprint towards the Scudetto.

Genoa – Inter win the 2022 Italian Cup, beating Juve 4-2 in the final after extra time. The goals in the pt at 7 ‘Barella, in the st at the 5’ Alex Sandro, at 7 ‘Vlahovic, at 35’ Calanhoglu on a penalty. In the additional point, on the 9 ‘on a penalty and on the 12’ Perisic.

