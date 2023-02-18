Lukaku, Mkhitaryan and Lautaro scored, sixth in the last seven games for the Argentine. Lovric is not enough for Friulians. Inzaghi always second at +3 on Milan

Inter restarts and forgets the disappointing 0-0 draw on Monday at Sampdoria. The victory against Udinese is not a formality as the 3-1 final might suggest because Inzaghi’s team also risks going under in the score, but in the end the three points, which allow them to keep Milan at a distance, are deserved in the light of the 19 conclusions against the 7 opponents (7-1 those in the target). The success was signed by Lukaku’s penalty, a feat by the man of the match, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the sixteenth goal of the season (13 in Serie A), by Lautaro Martinez, who was also decisive when he came off the bench. For the Nerazzurri, a nice calling card in view of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday at the San Siro against Porto; for the Friulians, only one victory in the last 15 league games, a sobering knockout due to the wasted opportunities on the counterattack and the offensive difficulties.

Two goals and a lot of Var — Compared to the 0-0 draw against Sampdoria, Inzaghi changes six men and some turnovers are “heavy” such as those between goal (Onana outside and Handanovic inside, owner after 140 days), in the control room (Brozovic for Calhanoglu) and in attack ( Dzeko preferred to Lautaro). Lukaku, in his second consecutive game since the 1st minute, as hasn’t happened to him since August, has a great desire to do well also to forget the Ferraris spat with Barella. Sottil compared to the 2-2 draw against Empoli refreshes the team with Ebosse, knocked out after 13′ minutes due to a knee problem that forces him out in tears, and Thauvin, first in the starting eleven. The Frenchman, world champion in 2018, alternates with Pereyra in the role of attacking midfielder behind Beto, but he has few playable balls because it is Inter who play the game. Brozovic, back in the role of playmaker, leads the maneuver because the pressure from the Friulians isn’t fierce and the Nerazzurri dribble isn’t disturbed. Barella asks for a penalty for a push from Udogie, but Dionisi says no. The outcome was different 8 minutes later, on a contact between Walace and Dumfries, with the Var giving a hand to the referee of L’Aquila by suggesting the penalty. After a first save by Silvestri on Lukaku, canceled by Masina’s early entry into the area (still working for the Var), the Belgian converts with a left footed shot into the corner: he hadn’t scored in Serie A since August 13 against Lecce, or 189 days does. Inter are confirmed as the Serie A team that scores the most in the first 30′. The disadvantage does not shake the guests who are slow, they struggle in the middle against the vivacity of Barella and the dribble of the Brozovic-Mkhitaryan couple and, more generally, they never manage to trigger Beto, systematically anticipated by Acerbi. The physicality of the black and whites, which had been a factor in the first leg, this time it doesn’t pay off because Inter have something extra. Yet Inzaghi’s men are unable to return to the locker room with the lead because Ehizibue understands a pass from Lukaku for Mkhitaryan in advance and starts a restart that Pereyra orchestrates brilliantly with Lovric’s assist for 1-1. It was the Friulians’ only shot on target, but it was enough for them to reach half-time on equal footing. See also MotoGP | Quartararo: "I learned more from this race than from the ones I won"

Super Micky — The second half begins with D’Ambrosio, who has been absent from Serie A since 8 October, in place of booked Darmian. Skriniar, on the bench, is spared in view of the Champions League. Inter, who quite easily reach the frontline, try to serve more often with their backs to Lukaku’s goal, but the most important opportunities come thanks to Dumfries and Mkhitaryan. Silvestri surpasses himself on a conclusion by the Armenian, triggered by Dimarco, then Inzaghi plays his cards Lautaro and Calhanoglu for the Belgian and Brozovic, who came out quite annoyed. Sottil tries to sting with the speed of Success for the evanescent Thauvin because he knows that his Udinese, even if they press in to defend, with Pereyra have the quality to restart when they manage to get around the Nerazzurri’s first pressure. The match is more open than it seems, also because the landlords never send the opposing fort into trouble and crosses arrive from the lanes that the central Friulians reject with ease. However, a great Silvestri is needed to stop Dzeko, who was freed in a shot from a steal by Mkhitaryan in Becao. Udinese still has the strength to restart, but not the lucidity to score and baskets a 4 against 2 counterattack with a bad shot by Success, blocked by Dumfries. The danger run shakes Inter who in practice score in the next action, with Calhanoglu who widens for Dimarco, a cross from the winger and a winning conclusion from Mkhitaryan. Sottil for the last quarter of an hour tries a triple substitution (Samardzic for Pereyra, Ebosele for Beto and Arslan for Lovric), while Inzaghi tries to buffer with Gosens and Gagliardini in place of the tried Dimarco and Mkhitaryan. The Friulians press because they have more freshness in midfield, but risk a lot against a Lautaro full of energy. The Bull first he eats up the 3-1 on a turnover from Arslan and an assist from Barella, but then he redeems himself and closes the match by taking a position on Bijol and beating Silvestri on a good throw from D’Ambrosio. For the Argentine it is the sixth goal in the last seven in Serie A. San Siro can celebrate. See also Spalletti: "Napoli are tired, we lost a bad game"

February 18, 2023 (change February 18, 2023 | 22:59)

