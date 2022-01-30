Internacional beat União Frederiquense by 2-0, in Beira Rio, in Porto Alegre, on Saturday night (29), in a match for the second round of the first phase of the Campeonato Gaúcho. Striker Wesley Moraes scored in the first half, and D’Alessandro in the final stage.

Inter started better in the first half. In the 11th minute, after a corner kick from Boschilla, shirt 9 Wesley Moraes tried to escape the mark, but was brought down by Eliomar. The referee signaled a penalty that Wesley himself converted to the Tricolor. After the goal, Colorado dropped in intensity, and União Frederiquense didn’t show creativity to seek the tie. At 44, Tricolor had the chance to expand: Wesley played first for Taison, who sent low towards the goal, but goalkeeper Luís Cetin saved União with his foot.

In the final stage, the hosts took little danger to the opponent’s goal. União Frederiquense gave goalkeeper Daniel a job. At six minutes, Helton took advantage of the raised ball in a free kick and headed the goal, but Daniel defended. Then, in the 27th minute, came the best chance of an equalizer: Lessa crossed from the right straight to Eliomar, who headed the goal, and in the reflex Daniel spread and avoided the goal.

Then the game’s history began to change in the 33rd minute, when Inter coach Alexander Medina replaced striker Taison with midfielder D’Alessandro who set the game on fire. With five minutes on the field, the midfielder extended it with a precise free kick, in the right corner of goalkeeper Luís Cetin, enshrining the 2-0 victory in Colorado.

End of game: Brazil-PEL 1×1 #Guild

All the same on the scoreboard in Pelotas. From a penalty, Elias Manoel scored our goal. On Wednesday, we will face São José, in the Arena. #GEBxGRE #Gaucho2022 #VamosTricolor #PeloGrêmioComOGrêmio pic.twitter.com/be76V8gFSB — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) January 29, 2022

In the first game this afternoon, Brasil de Pelotas drew 1-1 with Grêmio, at Bento Freitas stadium. The goals came in the second stage: Elias opened the scoring for Tricolor, with a penalty kick, at two minutes. Then, at 40, Paulo Victor pulled the tie for Xavante.

