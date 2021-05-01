The scudetto from Inter is already a matter of hours. Conte’s men beat Crotone 2-0 at home and tomorrow they will sing the alirón if Atalanta does not manage to beat the great De Zerbi’s Sassuolo. While the interists celebrated, for the local team came the sentence of their relegation, barely a year after returning to Serie A. Cosmi’s men, despite their desperate situation in qualifying, started with pride and good rhythm, attacking above all with the quality of Ounas and closing the spaces well to the Nerazzurri.

As the minutes passed, the strength of the Milanese grew, who before the break made merits for the 0-1 finishing twice to the wood with their two forwards. Lukaku did it with a header in a corner, Lautaro with a right from the edge of the area. The Calabrians held out until 69 ‘, five minutes after Eriksen’s arrival. The Dane replaced Sensi, combined with Lukaku and opened the can with a right hand deflected by Magallan. The VAR took away from the Belgian what would have been the 22nd goal of his championship, but the 0-2 came anyway in discount, when Achraf ended a counterattack winning heads-up with rival goalkeeper Cordaz.

It seems a sign of destiny that those who will be, perhaps, the last two goals before celebrating the scudetto, have arrived just thanks to the former Tottenham and the ex-Madridista, two important investments that have become two key pieces for Conte, and after some controversy about their performance (especially for the Danish), they are already in the history of the club . If for the big party the nerazzurri They will have to wait for a setback from Atalanta tomorrow or, instead, win another point in the last four days, today we already have a certainty: Juve, for the first time since 2012, will not be Italian champions. Antonio Conte officially ended the most important streak in the club’s history bianconero, the one that he himself had started. The day of his great revenge against Agnelli has arrived.