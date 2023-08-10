Match conditioned by the rain and poor conditions of the pitch. The hosts miss two penalty kicks, but behind the Nerazzurri they make too many mistakes

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello – Salzburg (Austria)

The penultimate Inter friendly at Salzburg, a real dress rehearsal before the debut played under a biblical rain that not even in November, is a concentration of madness, mistakes, approximation and some unexpected twists. In this treacle that finished 3-4 Inzaghi won’t be able to collect much good news, if not the victory captured in the end with stubbornness and an unexpected flash of Sensi. One of the few others is that no one was really hurt, given the quagmire in which he fought. It will be for these conditions that Inter’s defense has committed slips in series and Sommer’s first match will certainly not be framed at the Pinetina. But, more than anything else, the lack of a center forward emerges clearly, especially on this occasion when there was not even captain Lautaro to occupy the tender rival defenders. Salzburg is a possible rival in the Champions League, but it is full of young players and always distracted behind it: with the “9” sought by the market, many more than four could have been made.

FIRST HALF — Sommer’s Nerazzurri dawn is worthy of a horror film, in 3′ the new Inter goalkeeper first knocks down Konate in the area who then pardons him from a penalty (serious mistake by Mikhi in possession), and then combines an even bigger omelette: certainly not helped by the field, he stumbles awkwardly on the ball after a killer back pass from Barella and gives the same Ivorian striker the opening goal. There have been better debuts on these screens, but the Swiss at least has the lucidity not to get emotionally overwhelmed and to stay in the game: he shows he knows how to stay between the posts in the many slippery situations that happen to him at the start, between crosses and shots from limit. Yes, because Inter start off in slippers, but the beauty is that despite doing almost nothing, and always giving a feeling of leisure in some key men, they manage not only to equalize, but also to overturn the match. Also because the Salzburg defense manages to do even worse than the Nerazzurri: after Pavlovic’s own goal who tries to anticipate Thuram on Dimarco’s cross, another gigantic hole arrives from Struber’s men which leads to De Vrij. Cross from Barella, tries the Bastoni heel, the ball filters and the Dutchman arrives to put in with a clever touch: he will have to replace Acerbi, but this time he can cover the maxi-hole of the center forward that Inzaghi has. The lack can be seen with the naked eye: given the absence of Lautaro left in Milan, neither Correa nor Thuram occupy the area properly, accustomed to completely different movements. the Frenchman, for example, continues to show good shots, but above all in the finishing phase or when he has the field in front. The Austrians find the deserved draw in the 35th minute, with the most inspired of the company: Konate does everything and undoes everything and once again he is decisive with a close header after a corner kick. In a game that looks like a pinball machine, in this (wet) hymn to unpredictability, not even the 2-2 could resist, so Inter scored the third unexpected goal 2 minutes from 45′. He does it in a way that makes the eyes pop: Dumfries crosses, but left-footed (!), and the much-contested Correa punches in as a striker should. In short, the first half was so confused that he struggled to give order and logic, of course Inter are far from the team they should be, especially in defence. See also Motorsport Games announces: everything is ready for the 4 Hours of Monza

The recovery — The confirmation comes in the second half, with the immediate equal of Salzburg packaged by two players who entered a handful of seconds earlier (at the interval the Austrian coach changes 8, Inzaghi none): soft free-kick by Kameri and the 19-year-old Baidoo scores all by himself with his head . This time Sommer is not to blame, but it is the whole defence, and Dumfries in particular, who are not marking adequately. As the minutes go by and the rain increases, the field becomes almost impassable and the technical content of a match, which is already quite seaside, drops drastically. To try to go back with the current, literally given the level of water that drenches the ground, Inzaghi fields three of the newcomers: Frattesi takes over from Barella, Bisseck becomes right-hand man in place of Darmian and Cuadrado rests Dumfries. The German defender, however, soon joins the festival of errors and knocks down Simic thrown on goal from behind: another penalty is inevitable, but the attacker himself misses it, exactly like Konate. Obviously someone up there loves Sommer when he kicks from the penalty spot, and Jorginho knows it well. Frattesi, on the other hand, proves to be a spectacular attacker and in split forces goalkeeper Mantl to perform the miracle of the day: the former Sassuolo player demonstrates a unique ability, which serves to fill precisely the central void while waiting for the transfer market. He puts so much energy into it that he even becomes the only yellow card in the match. With the entry of Gosens in place of De Vrij, Dimarco climbs in defense and Bastoni positions himself in the middle, while there is also glory for Asllani in directing and Sensi in place of Mikhi. The little guy, back from Monza and waiting for his destination, shows off with some games in a camp that isn’t made for him. Thus, it is no coincidence that he scores the winning goal, very inspired in this pre-season. The launch of Asllani is also brilliant, one that could serve more than you think in Simone’s new rotations. Waiting for the tip, and with this weather, we can even be satisfied. See also James Rodríguez does not play, but because of this image, he has not stopped training