Manchester City-Inter, Champions to Guardiola according to predictions and bookmakers

THE predictions of the insiders? They say the Manchester City wins the Champions League final against theInter. The shares of bookmakers? Those give even less escape to Inter and deliver not only Champions, but also Treble to the team coached by Guardhouse and led by bomber Haaland up front (who have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this year). Fans of all backgrounds all agree that City are favorites and that the Big Ears Cup will end up in Manchester and not in Nerazzurri Milan.

However…

Manchester City-Inter, the Champions League won by the Nerazzurri. The prophecy

But many may have forgotten it, but one little prophecy two-three months ago (in unsuspecting times) delivered the vChampions League history for Inter and in the final against Manchester City. To be precise, it was renamed as the ‘Egg Prophecy’. Already because at the time of the draws for the quarterfinals and the draw that would have led to the challenge in Istanbul on 10 June, a content creator from TikTok published a video with two eggs and the symbols of the teams that had to face each other: the first one that broke would be eliminated from the competition. How did it go? Anticipating all the results of the field: Milan eliminates Napoli, but succumbs in the semifinal derby with Inter (who takes out Benfica in the quarterfinals). On the other side, Real Madrid beat Chelsea And Manchester City that destroys the dreams of victory of the Bayern Monaco. Then, Guardiola sends Carlo Ancelotti home.

And the Manchester City-Inter final sees Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku and teammates triumph with Haaland and Gundogan defeated.

Inter wins the Champions League against Manchester City in the final. Video prophecy







Manchester City-Inter, the cabal says Champions League to Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri team

It should be enough? No way. some coincidence, Historical back and forth should scare fans of Manchester City and Pep Guardiolagiving trust to those who love Inter on winning the Champions League in the scheduled final Saturday June 10th at the stage of Ataturk Istanbul. The ‘cabal’ winks at Lautaro Martinez and the Nerazzurri hearts. Read here

Subscribe to the newsletter

