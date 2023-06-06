Extension also for De Vrij and (probably) for Dzeko. Handanovic, D’Ambrosio and Cordaz hang in the balance. Acerbi must be redeemed by Lazio. He will greet the free agent Gagliardini and an accommodation must be found for Correa

In Appiano Gentile and in viale della Liberazione everyone’s thoughts are now tuned in to Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City. The transfer market is absolutely taboo, at least officially, but Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin have already made some moves. Others will be done from next week, when the property will communicate the available budget and the decision on the renewals still pending will be made.

WHO STAYS — The idea is to keep the spine of the team. The extension of Darmian has already been renewed and made official, agreements in principle have been reached for the extensions of Calhanoglu (2027), Bastoni (2028) and De Vrij (2025). The three agreements must be perfected and, with the approval of the owners, made official. At this point though it would be surprising if they didn’t stay. Dzeko’s renewal is also probable, even if an agreement on his salary needs to be found. As for the big names, the idea is to keep them, unless mind-boggling offers arrive: Barella, Lautaro, Dimarco are three … columns that will be defended (almost) at any cost. There is no doubt either about Mkhitaryan whose agreement expiring in 2024 will be extended in the coming months. Gosens did not shine like he did in his Atalanta days, but his reliability and professionalism convinced the managers who expect him a further step in terms of performance. See also Inzaghi: "We are in an emergency but no one has noticed. Winning like this gives self-esteem"

WHO GOES — Gagliardini will say goodbye on a free transfer, but Correa also has his bags ready, who failed too many chances to be confirmed. The problem for the Nerazzurri managers will be to find a team that can buy him or at least borrow him with an obligation to buy. Skriniar has signed for PSG for some time and will earn 9 million net per season plus a hefty signing bonus. Lukaku will return to Chelsea, but Inter will do everything possible to get a new loan without paying the 8 million (plus 5 bonuses) agreed a year ago with the Stamford Bridge club. The striker is also ready to cut his salary because he strongly wishes to stay in Milan. And then there’s Bellanova: Inter doesn’t want to pay Cagliari the redemption right set at 8 million, but it’s not excluded that by limiting the figure (and inserting a technical counterpart) in the coming weeks, the scenario could change. Under certain economic conditions he will certainly say goodbye to Milan, otherwise … See also Goodbye San Siro: Inter and Milan ready to build their new home far away

POISED — Acerbi is owned by Lazio, but Inter want to buy him without paying all the 4 million of the right of redemption set last August. Lotito let it be known that he would like Zanotti’s Under 20 team as a counterpart. From next week the positions of Handanovic, D’Ambrosio and Cordaz will be evaluated, all expiring: it shouldn’t be excluded that they could sign for an extra year. The situation in their case is fluid. As far as Onana is concerned, the will is absolutely not to let him move from Milan, but a mind-boggling offer from Chelsea or another big player could change the cards on the table. At the moment, however, he is armored. There are less certainties about Brozovic because the Croatian, although recovering in recent months in terms of performance, seemed ready to change the scene. Will he get an offer that the player deems attractive and that will be advantageous for Inter? Same question for Dumfries, who have long been in Chelsea’s sights but the Blues have never sunk. See also America continues to leave doubts: now it lost against Águilas Doradas

June 5th – 10.22pm

