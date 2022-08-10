Three names for a jersey, perhaps the heaviest and most difficult one to wear. Four days after the debut in the league against Lecce, all possible alternatives are evaluated at the Nerazzurri in the event that Brozovic does not recover in time from the problems accused in the calf last Friday. Mister Inzaghi logically hopes to be able to count on his orchestra conductor, the one without whom Inter has repeatedly proved a chorus out of tune. If not, he will have to make a virtue of necessity trying to avoid the missteps of last season.