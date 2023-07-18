After a good season in Turin, the Austrian is in the last year of his contract and can leave for around 5 million

Francis Sessa

Valentino Lazaro: who sees himself again. The Austrian runs and works under the orders of Simone Inzaghi at Appiano Gentile, his base for the past four years between one loan deal and another: Newcastle, Borussia Monchengladbach, Benfica, Turin. There were 11 games played with the Inter shirt, the player was paid 22 million plus bonuses: a couple of million per match played. A figure that demonstrates how much the Nerazzurri were aiming for, as are the five-year contract. Here: Valentino will expire next summer. He looks around, looking for buyers. But in the meantime Lazaro stays.

Deputy Dumfries — In addition to the imminent arrival of Cuadrado, Darmian would also be on the right. But, in addition to Bisseck, another defender – Chalobah or Demiral – must arrive from the transfer market to allow Matteo to return to playing as a winger, a role he played with order and discipline before withdrawing due to Skriniar’s absence. The fact is that, at the moment, Lazaro is rediscovering himself useful, numerically: after all, he is still part of the squad. He will try to play his chances, after the good season with Turin: deep inside he still hopes to be able to wear the Nerazzurri shirt, probably. A thought that however is not in the head of the club: Inter want to sell the player. See also This is the position of Once Caldas after the sanction of the Dimayor because of the bar

Buyer wanted — The problem is that there are no strong suitors on the horizon right now. And the Nerazzurri club cannot force their hand excessively, considering precisely that in a year’s time any team could make Lazaro their own without spending a penny on the card. Torino had a six million euro buyout option, which was not exercised. Here: Inter would like to collect a similar figure. He would even settle for something less, around five. Agents are exploring Lazaro’s “home” markets, testing the waters with Austrian and German teams. But at the moment there is little enthusiasm. Here, for now, Valentino is still there, in Appiano. And with limited competition in the right lane in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2. What if it comes in handy? Inter doesn’t take the hypothesis into consideration, the player believes in it. Much, of course, will depend on any offers. Which are currently not seen.