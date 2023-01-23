Evening to forget for Inzaghi who remains in ten already in the first half for the double yellow against the Slovakian. Well done the Tuscans who find the goal with Baldanzi, following a mistake by Onana

The Super Cup, celebrated before and during the match, is a thing of the past. The present for Inter is a very bitter defeat against an applause Empoli, painful well beyond the goal conceded by the talented Baldanzi: for the umpteenth time in this 2023, Inzaghi’s team has lowered the level of performance against a level team inferior. If with Naples and Milan she was determined and audacious, against Monza, Parma, Verona, and now against Empoli, she has rediscovered herself as shy. He was unrecognizable even when the match was 11 against 11. And what’s more, he picked up the consequences of the Skriniar case for the first time: the defender on the run towards Paris yesterday complicated the match with two rough saves in the first 40′. Two useless yellows are the sign that serenity does not live here, especially after the no to the renewal proposed by the company has become public. See also Nobody underestimates the AC Milan champion. It is stronger than last year and will grow

first half — Inzaghi fished De Vrij out of the closet, returned to his lands in place of Acerbi, and gave yet another chance to his pupil Correa who sat down for an evening next to Lautaro and forced a very hot Dzeko to the bench. The rest of the troop was the same as Riyadh, but with a very different determination. Thanks also to Zanetti’s jaunty Empoli, cheeky in dribbling and courageous in attitude: he often kept the ball in the offensive midfield thanks also to the movement of Bajrami, attacking midfielder behind the eternal Caputo and Cambiaghi. With these assumptions, the domination of the game was by far the Tuscans already in the first half, also because they faced an unrecognizable and even nervous Inter. Not only Skriniar who obviously has his mind elsewhere, but also other teammates of the Slovak, who often intervened out of time. The only Nerazzurri initiatives came from Calha’s waves towards the left wing, where Dimarco had room to advance. On the contrary, Zanetti’s team galloped above all to the right where Ebuehi often entered: the crosses from that side looking for Caputo produced the first chances, the signs of a storm. See also Inter-Empoli with eyes on Parisi and Baldanzi: Zanetti's jewels never cease to please

the recovery — Skriniar’s red light at the 40th minute, who came out with his hands in his face in desperation and among the stubborn choirs of the Curva (any possible dispute postponed to the future), was the watershed of the match. At half-time Inzaghi pulled away the evanescent Correa to insert Bellanova, and not Dumfries, transformed into a ghost after the World Cup. So Lautaro remained the lone striker, with very few balls to govern and growing loneliness, while Darmian retreated to the defensive line trying to plug the wound and delay the bleeding as much as possible. Several times, in fact, the Empolese have catapulted themselves by exploiting the numerical superiority: the opportunities have become increasingly dangerous up to the inevitable Tuscan goal. It was marked by Zanetti’s most precious jewel, who curiously had started the match from the bench, Tommaso Baldanzi. As soon as he entered, he put in with a left from the edge, first taking advantage of the assist from the frenzied Bajrami and then the blunder of Onana. In 10 and with one goal to recover, the match cap was completely blown and Inzaghi spilled all the weapons in his possession on the field. He added both Dzeko and Lukaku to Lautaro, entrusting the maneuver to Calha and the former Asllani, who entered in place of a very nervous Barella. While the public roared against the Rapuano referee, the Nerazzurri were looking for an exclusively nervous reaction: the few dangerous balls ended up outside or high, all of which happened to Dzeko and Gosens. And, at the same time, Napoli has now ended up in hyperspace, at an unattainable +13. See also Rui Costa confesses: "We were ashamed to imitate Ronaldo, we tried his feints in secret"

