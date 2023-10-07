After the home defeat against Sassuolo, only one point arrived: Acerbi and Lautaro had put the match on the Nerazzurri’s tracks, then the rossoblù’s comeback started from the spot with goals from Orsolini and Zirkzee. Offering Milan the chance to overtake tonight

Matteo Nava – Milan

Emilia-Romagna continues to cause harm to Inter, who against Bologna collect their second consecutive stoppage at home in the championship after the defeat at the hands of Sassuolo ten days ago. It ends 2-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza, with Simone Inzaghi’s team deluding itself with the exciting double lead in the first 12 minutes and then remaining trapped in the rossoblù comeback and in a pinch too much nervousness. Lautaro Martinez scored again – 10 goals in this Serie A – after Francesco Acerbi’s header, Riccardo Orsolini on a penalty and Joshua Zirkzee scored the two guest goals in the second half which earned Thiago Motta a very precious point.

ATTEMPTED ESCAPE — Inter returns to play at San Siro at 3pm as has not happened since the 2021 Scudetto celebration against Udinese, but with the public the appointment had actually been missing since 1 December 2019, against Spal. The teams of Inzaghi and Motta do not cause any surprises, with the 11 Nerazzurri on the pitch already very inspired on Tuesday against Benfica and a Bologna team which has been particularly restructured in the defensive line, however fresh from an unbeaten streak of over 400 minutes. The first dangerous attempt is a venomous left-footed shot from Lewis Ferguson – wide – but with the Serie A leaders Lukasz Skorupski's run of clean sheets is shattered after just 11 minutes, when Hakan Calhanoglu catches Acerbi on the corner from a corner near post, good at twisting to gore escaping Remo Freuler. The Polish goalkeeper has little time to understand that it is not a day like the others at San Siro, and a turn of the clock later it is the usual Lautaro who punishes a guest error in setting up, drawing a splendid strike from outside the area under the 'far cross: double digit goals after eight rounds of the championship for the Argentine, as had not happened since 1958 in the history of the club with Antonio Valentin Angelillo.

"BEAR" AGAIN — Although incredibly lethal offensively, however, in the 17th minute Toro made a mistake "as an attacker" on a corner to the detriment, holding Ferguson back until he was brought to the ground: the VAR room drew the attention of referee Marco Guida and Orsolini converted the penalty to 19′ also "dirtying" the splendid statistics on the goals (not) conceded by Yann Sommer. Bologna is alive and throughout the first half they don't stop reminding the hosts of this, who however come close to making it 3-1 twice: a poisonous free kick from Federico Dimarco raised over the crossbar by Skorupski, but above all a "you kick or football io" a couple of meters from the rossoblù goal in which no one between Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan ended up impacting the ball in time.

THE DUTCH JEWEL — Despite the continuity in the game between the two halves, in the 53rd minute Zirkzee decides that it is time to equalize and, after almost an hour of maneuvers and shots, he scores the equalizer with a play like the true talent he is: he welcomes Ferguson's throw at the edge of the area intimidates Alessandro Bastoni who retreats, leaving him space to kick and strikes Sommer with a precise low shot into the corner. Inzaghi therefore draws energy from the bench, turning the flanks with Carlos Augusto and Juan Cuadrado and opting for Alexis Sanchez in place of Marcus Thuram. The Chilean scores immediately with a tap-in following an assist from the former Monza player, but the offside at the start immediately interrupts Meazza's celebration. Motta responds with Alexis Saelemaeekers for a dull Dan Ndoye, but in the 73rd minute it is Inter again who comes close to taking the lead from a corner with a curious flying winger from Lautaro, with his back to goal, which grazes the post. In the last quarter of an hour Davide Frattesi also returns to the field – for Mkhitaryan -, while Zirkzee abdicates for his son Sydney van Hooijdonk: 5′ from the end an explosive Carlos Augusto challenges Skorupski for the first time in the second half, then a few too many fouls and a flurry of substitutions accompany the match towards the final whistle.