Anxiety rises over the pressure of the French which could materialize between now and the end of the market: the ball passes to the president yesterday in Appiano. And the Nerazzurri still want Akanji
It is useless to go around it or to blur the concept: in the secret Inter rooms there is the awareness – for some fear and for others hope – that it will happen between now and the end of the market. The sky may cloud over and the long-awaited lightning strike may fall. In short, the day could come when PSG will swoop down in Milan with another offer for Milan Skriniar.
