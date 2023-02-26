Dall’Ara disallowed a goal from Barrow in the first half. But the rossoblùs play better, they hit the crossbar with Soriano and in the second half they score with the attacker. Bad for Inzaghi’s team who collect bad results away from home

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

Bologna is still fatal for Inter. At Dall’Ara last year Inzaghi’s formation had left the possibility of winning the championship of the second star thanks to Radu’s duck. Today, however, it is a mistake by D’Ambrosio and a feat by Orsolini, in his seventh center of the season, which gives him the fourth victory in the last 5 games and the momentary seventh solitary place in the standings. Thiago Motta’s men deserve the three points against a very different opponent than the one who overcame Porto on Wednesday. He goes down in terms of pace and intensity, shoots little on goal and with the substitutions already made by Inzaghi at 0-0 (Dzeko for Lukaku), when he goes behind, he has no more men on the bench to change the match. Thus comes the seventh defeat in the league and goodbye to the possibility of extending the standings compared to the direct competitors for the Champions League. Another fatal mid-to-latex after Monza, Empoli and Sampdoria (10 points lost in all) and another goal conceded away (now 22). Inter doesn’t know how to solve its problems that have relegated them to -18 from leaders Napoli and alternates ups and downs in performance. The big ones don’t do that. A big problem for Inzaghi, destined to experience another week of criticism just when he thought he had put things right by beating Udinese and Porto. See also Rovella in the center of Juve-Genoa. From capital gain to key man?

More Bologna — In a Dall’Ara wrapped up in cold, rain and a polar wind, Thiago Motta does not have Arnautovic and Zirkzee and lines up Barrow as first striker, with his sides Orsolini and Soriano, Ferguson starts as a midfielder, but has the license to insert himself, while in defense the “softer” Sosa is preferred to Soumaoro to mark Lukaku; revolution for Inzaghi after Wednesday’s victory in the Champions League: Skriniar and Dimarco out due to injury (they will return with Lecce), Barella, Acerbi and Dzeko due to turnover, Dumfries, Gosens, Brozovic enter (with the captain’s armband), De Vrij and Lukaku. Bologna has no reverential fears because they are going through a good moment of form and show that they have more leg than an Inter returning from the European struggles. You play on a reduced field, in some places, a marsh and Inter struggles both to dribble and to find the right distance between the departments. The rossoblu, on the other hand, are a show: they attack high players, win many duels and above all have more intensity, so the best opportunities in the first half hour are all theirs. Motta asks for a penalty for a handball by Darmian on a cross from Ferguson (Orsato sees well: first the Nerazzurri touches with a thigh) and then rejoices for the goal by Barrow, canceled thanks to the intervention of the Var for an influential offside by Dominguez . Inter responded with a Lukaku shot deflected by a defender for a corner, but it was the hosts who made the match, showing clear ideas and a more fluid maneuver. Cambiaso engages Onana again who saves the ball from Soriano who fires immediately, but is stopped by the crossbar. Inzaghi is on the ropes because the two attackers are too disconnected from the rest of the team, Brozovic still doesn’t have the right pace in directing, while Calhanoglu is unable to enter the goal area. Quite the opposite of Ferguson who starts from the midfield and also plays as an attacking midfielder. The match changes when Darmian and Bastoni are raised and begin to participate more in the maneuver: Inter want to create numerical superiority on the side lanes and the move pays off because the team reaches a dangerous conclusion in a handful of minutes with Mkhitaryan, Lautaro heads and Calhanoglu. The first half ends with an off-target free-kick from Orsolini which certifies the superiority of the rossoblùs. See also Ochoa and provincial figurines: the top 10 hits where you don't expect them

Paw of the Bear — The second half began with Acerbi replacing the booked De Vrij. Lukaku seems more alive (even if he is served badly) and widens for Gosens who frees Calhanoglu with a shot, but the Turkish does not find the target. Bologna replies with a double chance from Soriano (rejected by Darmian) and Dominguez (saved by Onana). The challenge becomes fun because Inter are more proactive than in the initial half hour and because the pressure from the Emilians is less fierce: Dumfries struggles a lot (it is no coincidence that he is replaced by D’Ambrosio, with Darmian spreading to the right), but Skorupski saves both on Lukaku, served by Gosens, and on Dzeko, who replaced Big Rom. With Barella for Mkhitaryan Inzaghi wants to give the midfielder more vivacity, but Bologna does not retreat. The Nerazzurri tide seems destined to mount and instead on a mistake by D’Ambrosio, Schouten launches towards glory Orsolini who is not wrong. Inzaghi tries the Carboni card behind the two strikers, but Bologna doesn’t give up and thanks to the substitutions Motta risks practically nothing until the end. For Inzaghi it is again the middle of the night and now he can be reached in second place by Milan and Rome. See also Coni, Malagò freezes the council: "I risked a stroke at Christmas. Taken in time"

February 26, 2023

