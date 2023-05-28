The Pinetina gates will only reopen on Wednesday 31 May. For lunch and afternoon training. The victory against Atalanta and the mathematical qualification for the next Champions League prompted Simone Inzaghi to allow his three full days of rest. The group badly needed it after a period of fire, with matches every three days, and the dressing room greeted the news with applause. The away match at the Grande Torino stadium on Saturday will count only for determining the final placement in the standings: second, third or fourth place (only possible if Milan score 6 points between tonight and next weekend). They dance between 5 and 10 million. Certainly not pennies, but in the meantime, participation in the most prestigious European cup has been secured. It was the minimum finish line at the start of the season. Now the dream of the Champions League final remains, which Inzaghi will start preparing from Wednesday. Those who have been used less will play in Turin and many starters will catch their breath. Granted that there is room for Handanovic, De Vrij, Bellanova, Asllani, Gagliardini and Gosens. If he recovers, also for D’Ambrosio, who came out with a thigh muscle problem from yesterday’s match with the Goddess: his conditions will be evaluated in the next few days. If it’s just a cramp, without further complications, he’ll play from 1′ against his former team. Dzeko will be in attack because Lautaro, who will marry Agustina in Cernobbio tomorrow, needs to recharge his batteries in view of Istanbul. Carboni would have been useful, but he’s in the Under 20 World Cup.