D’Ambrosio’s conditions need to be checked, as he went out against Atalanta due to a nuisance in his thigh. Extra work for Skriniar and Mkhitaryan who want to be ready for the Champions League final. Further back Correa
The Pinetina gates will only reopen on Wednesday 31 May. For lunch and afternoon training. The victory against Atalanta and the mathematical qualification for the next Champions League prompted Simone Inzaghi to allow his three full days of rest. The group badly needed it after a period of fire, with matches every three days, and the dressing room greeted the news with applause. The away match at the Grande Torino stadium on Saturday will count only for determining the final placement in the standings: second, third or fourth place (only possible if Milan score 6 points between tonight and next weekend). They dance between 5 and 10 million. Certainly not pennies, but in the meantime, participation in the most prestigious European cup has been secured. It was the minimum finish line at the start of the season. Now the dream of the Champions League final remains, which Inzaghi will start preparing from Wednesday. Those who have been used less will play in Turin and many starters will catch their breath. Granted that there is room for Handanovic, De Vrij, Bellanova, Asllani, Gagliardini and Gosens. If he recovers, also for D’Ambrosio, who came out with a thigh muscle problem from yesterday’s match with the Goddess: his conditions will be evaluated in the next few days. If it’s just a cramp, without further complications, he’ll play from 1′ against his former team. Dzeko will be in attack because Lautaro, who will marry Agustina in Cernobbio tomorrow, needs to recharge his batteries in view of Istanbul. Carboni would have been useful, but he’s in the Under 20 World Cup.
Skriniar and Micki non-stop
However, not all Nerazzurri will take advantage of a short holiday. Milan Skriniar, for example, is forcing the time to be available in Istanbul and in these days he will be at the Pinetina to carry out a specific reathletization program on the field that he has already started. The green light obtained on Thursday in Bordeaux, where he had undergone back surgery, allowed him to intensify his loads and his goal would be to put a few minutes in his legs last Saturday in Turin. Complicated to think that he could be a starter in Istanbul, but Skriniar in the meantime wants to be available, then we’ll see… Mkhitaryan also resumed running on the field, who had stopped in the second leg of the Euroderby due to a muscle strain in his rectum anterior of the left thigh. The Armenian does not want to miss Ataturk and everything leads us to believe that he will be among the squad. And Correa? He’s still doing physiotherapy for the calf problem, but he’s hoping for it.
