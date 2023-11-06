The Salzburg striker, the Nerazzurri’s next Champions League opponent, has already scored 10 goals in 19 games. Ausilio and Marotta will observe it, the relationships are already positive
The double Champions League match against Salzburg gives Inter the chance to close the question of qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 early, but also offers the Nerazzurri a transfer opportunity. That of seeing Karim Konaté, the Ivorian striker born in 2004, at work up close.
