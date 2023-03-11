“Crazy” match with many scoring chances, a penalty missed by the Nerazzurri with Lautaro and one scored by Lukaku. For Brozovic and his companions the nightmare on the road continues: 5 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

And now only the Champions League remains to try to save what can be saved. At least the face, the one that Inter lost in La Spezia: eighth defeat in the league, the Champions League race which is now becoming very complicated and fans officially tired of this roller coaster. The protest of the Nerazzurri supporters is the last slide that comes from the Peak. And it makes a lot of noise. There will be a way to analyze why, but in the meantime the data is sensational: away Inter really doesn’t go and the 2-1 for Spezia exposes all the mental limits of a team that would need a good group therapy to resolve. Meanwhile, on Tuesday there is a quarter of the Champions League to try to conquer. To sweeten a bit the bitter pill of a championship not up to Inter.

Dragowski wall — See also Gand-Wevelgem: Girmay makes history, the first African to win a Classic Inzaghi changes something in defense, proposing Handanovic between the posts and D’Ambrosio as right central. In the middle is Brozo conducting the orchestra, in front of it is the Lu-La again. Inter started strong and Lautaro began his personal challenge against Dragowski in the 5th minute, the absolute protagonist of the evening. In the first half, the Polish goalkeeper made at least four super saves on Toro, including the penalty that referee Marinelli awarded after endless minutes of conciliation with the Var. In the end, Caldara’s intervention on D’Ambrosio was sanctioned with the maximum punishment that Lautaro half-height kick to Dragowki’s left. It’s not Toro’s first mistake from the penalty spot, but the choice is surprising: Lukaku is on the field, thirteen centers on as many transformations in his career at Inter. We are at 14′ and the mistake from the penalty spot doesn’t change the inertia of the match. Inter builds again, Lukaku (19 ‘) sends a nice tip from Gosens into the corner, then Dragowski blocks two more shots from Lautaro. And in the first lunge, Spezia goes within centimeters of the lead: Agudelo (32′) enters the area with percussion and kicks, the ball rears up after a deflection and ends its run on the crossbar. Only chance for the hosts in the first 45’, but what a scare for Inter. See also Extraordinary Inter: three pearls stretch Rome. Milan climbed to the top

Assault — Semplici redraws Spezia at half-time and inserts Ekdal and Daniel Maldini, switching to 4-4-2. Lautaro finds the goal in the 2nd minute after a drumming action, spoiled by Lukaku’s starting offside. Nothing to do, it remains on 0-0, but still in the Ligurian area. Inter collects corners, but fails to break through. Something that instead succeeds in Spezia in the 10th minute: Nzola surprises Inter with speed on a long ball from Dragoswki and serves Maldini who crosses from inside right in the corner. After the goal against his Milan at San Siro, here is the encore in the personal “derby”. Inzaghi then tries to give the jolt, opting for four substitutions at the same time in the 20th minute: inside Dumfries, Calha, Dimarco and Dzeko and heavy tridentone, with Lautaro acting as attacking midfielder. The move didn’t create the desired effects, so Simone introduced another offensive player ten from the end, with Valentin Carboni in Darmian’s place, four forwards became available for the final battle. See also Inzaghi: "Handanovic will try, there is some hope. We want to believe fully"

Q&A — Ferrer dello Spezia enters together with Carboni, who makes an omelette a minute later, putting Dumfries down in the area. This time Lukaku goes from the spot: Dragowski displaced and 1-1. The segment of the Nerazzurri fans catches fire, Inzaghi believes in a comeback and there would even be time, only that the third penalty of the evening arrives 4′ from the end, this time for Spezia. Dumfries goes from hero to crazy in an amen and Nzola doesn’t forgive from the penalty spot. The six minutes of added time are frenetic, Lautaro does not find the goal in the scrum. This is how it ends, with Picco celebrating and Inter with their heads bowed. Eighth defeat in 26 days. Inzaghi’s adventure at Inter seems close to the end of the line.

