Completely open series. This is the situation after the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 between River and Inter de Porto Alegre ahead of the return match that will be played in Brazilian territory. Martín Demichelis’s team was left with the initial match after starting behind on the scoreboard and, with a great second half added to the entry of Pablo Solari, the Millionaire turned the match around 2-1 to go to Brazil with a slight advantage in the overall result.
Martín Demichelis’s team arrives at this match with some calmness due to the result obtained in the first leg but also with nervousness after not having been able to capture all the scoring chances they generated on the scoreboard. In addition, this meeting takes place in the midst of rumors about the possible departure of Lucas Beltrán, the starting striker, towards European football and with all that this generates inside the head of a player.
On the side of the Brazilian team, the idea of Eduardo Coudet continues to take hold despite the fact that the results are not being expected by the managers. It should be noted that in the last match there were some clashes between some important players on the squad such as Luiz Adriano and Enner Valencia.
In which stadium is Inter vs River played?
Date: Tuesday August 8
Location: Porto Alegre, Brazil
Stadium: Beira-Rio Stadium
Schedule: 01.00 (Wednesday) in Spain, 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 6:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Andres Matonte
How can you watch Inter vs River?
TV channel: Fox Sports (the cable service must be contracted) and Telefé.
streaming online: Star +, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies).
What are the latest news from Inter?
The Brazilian team comes to this first leg after having drawn 2-2 in the last duel of the brasileirão against Corinthians that left several problems within the Los Rojos squad. In turn, Coudet is looking to consolidate his game idea in a squad that has many players of the hierarchy.
What are the latest River news?
Demichelis’s team is physically flat and without significant injuries on the campus. In recent days, the arrival of Manuel Lanzini to the team has been confirmed, but there have also been rumors about a possible sale of Lucas Beltrán to European football. Colidio and Funes Mori can debut in this match.
possible formations
inter: S. Rochet, F. Bustos, Vitão, G. Mercado, Rene, C. de la Pena, J. Cardoso, C. Aránguiz, Wanderson, A. Patrick and E. Valencia.
River: F. Armani, M. Casco, L. González Pires, P. Díaz, E. Díaz, E. Pérez, N. de la Cruz, R. Aliendro, I. Fernández and L. Beltrán.
Match Forecast
River will advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores after achieving a very suffered 1-1 in Porto Alegre that will have Franco Armani as one of its figures.
