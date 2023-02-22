Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Inter vs. Porto, live: follow the minute by minute in the Champions League

February 22, 2023
Inter vs. Porto, live: follow the minute by minute in the Champions League


Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martínez celebrates.

Lautaro Martínez celebrates.

They meet this Wednesday in the Champions League.

Inter Milan and Porto They meet this Wednesday in the Champions and it will also be the occasion of a reunion, that of the coaches Simone Inzaghi and Sergio Conceiçao, former Lazio teammates in Rome at the end of the 1990s and early 2000s.

In a difficult group that included Bayern and FC Barcelona, ​​Inzaghi’s Inter managed to qualify, finishing second behind the Germans, while Porto de Conceiçao was first in their key, ahead of Belgian Club Bruges, to eliminate Atlético Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Distanced by fifteen points from Napoli in Serie A, Inter hopes to go far in the Champions League, where they have not reached the quarterfinals since 2011, the year that followed their last title in the competition (2010), in the era Jose Mourinho.

Porto will have the Colombian Matheus Uribe in the headline.

