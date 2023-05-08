The day is near when both Italian teams will meet again, but not in the typical disputes in domestic tournaments, but now for the semifinals of the Uefa Champions League. So much Inter As the AC Milan, are teams that are in charge of promoting physical work with the intention of not seeing themselves diminished in numbers of active troops and that is where the following article takes place. It will not be easy and it is that despite being old acquaintances, the Derby “of the Madonna” increase in intensity because it will have life on a beautiful night of the Champions League.
Despite not officially confirming the injury of Raphael Leo, we decided not to include him in the list since he is the only one who is a doubt for this match. It could or not be ready to face the challenge of Champions League.
Next, we review the injured and sanctioned for each team, for the first leg of the Champions League semis.
Dalbert
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Cruciate ligament injury.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 06/22/2023.
Milan Skriniar
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Lumbar vertebra fracture.
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 05/31/2023.
robin gosen
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Shoulder injury.
Possible return date: The attacker already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 05/20/2023.
No sanctioned player is reported.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Calf injury.
Possible return date: The attacker already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 05/29/2023.
No sanctioned player is reported.
