The Madonnina Clásico in the UEFA Champions League semi-final promises to be one of the most exciting and intense matches of the season. This historic meeting between Milan and Inter reignites a long-standing rivalry in Serie A, and fans are expecting a game full of passion and heart.
We will have the opportunity to enjoy a second leg in which Inter is the clear favorite to advance to the final after losing 2-0 in the first leg.
In which stadium is Milan vs Inter played?
City: Milan
Stadium: San Siro
Date: Tuesday May 16
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in Spain?
TV Channel: Movistar Champions League
Live Stream: Movistar+
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream: Star+
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in Mexico?
TV channel: Sky HD
Live stream: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Milan vs Inter on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
Livestream: ESPN+
On which radio stations can you follow the match in Spain?
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be Youtube from El Chiringuito de Jugones, Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope, Cadena SER…
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Sassuolo
|
4-2 (win)
|
A series
|
Milan
|
0-2 (win)
|
UCL
|
Rome
|
0-2 (win)
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
0-6 (win)
|
A series
|
lazio
|
3-1 (win)
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Spezia
|
2-0 (loss)
|
A series
|
Inter
|
0-2 (loss)
|
UCL
|
lazio
|
2-0 (win)
|
A series
|
cremonese
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Rome
|
1-1
|
A series
Onana, M. Darmian, F. Acerbi, A. Bastoni, D. Dumfries, N. Barella, H. Çalhanoglou, H. Mjitaryán, F. Dimarco, L. Martínez and E. Dzéko
Maignan, D. Calabria, S. Kajaer, P. Kalulu, T. Hernández, S. Tonali, R. Krunic, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leao, Oliver Giroud, Divock Origi
Milan: Fikayo Tomori (muscle injury), Bennacer (muscle injury) and Rafael Leao (doubtful for the match)
Inter: D’Ambrosio (muscle injury), Robin Gosens (shoulder injury) and Skriniar (physical discomfort)
Inter 2-2 Milan
#Inter #Milan #schedule #channel #streaming #lineups #forecast
