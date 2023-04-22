CL semi-final 2002/2003. The first leg having ended 0-0, Inter & AC are battling it out in return leg. And with the score tied at 1-1 & Milan through to the final if they can stop Inter from scoring, Kallon is through on goal with only Abbiati to beat… #InterMilan #DerbyMilano pic.twitter.com/lVVI391pDy —Alessandro Schiavone (@journ9ale) February 5, 2022

His superiority was clear in the first leg, but his two goals came from set pieces when jaap stam and Shevchenko scored. They showed Inter everything they had to do on the return leg.

17 years ago today, AC Milan vs. Inter Milan was abandoned due to flares being thrown onto the pitch. Marco Materazzi and Rui Costa stood side by side in what became an iconic football photo. pic.twitter.com/WGgnORrGwZ — Fanzine Football (@Fanzine_com) April 12, 2023

Inter huffed and puffed but clearly resigned to their fate, as even the crowd chose to bombard Dida and the San Siro pitch with bottles and flares after Esteban Cambiasso’s goal was bizarrely disallowed.

Referee Markus Merk tried to restart the game, but the anarchy continued in the stands, forcing the match to be abandoned. Milan were duly rewarded with a 3-0 victory and a 5-0 aggregate triumph.