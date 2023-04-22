Including “unofficial” encounters, the two Milan football ‘heavyweights’ are believed to have met more than 300 times, but only four of their games have reached the Champions League. Both clubs are synonymous with being great competitors in Europe, and each will seek to return to their past glories in 2023.
Milan, seven times winner, has not lifted the trophy since 2007while Jose Mourinho he was the last manager to guide Inter to European glory in 2010. “The Special One” broke a 45-year drought for the Nerazzurri, who had previously won the competition under the catenaccio-inspired look of Helenio Herrera in 1965.
The current iterations of both Milan clubs may not be as strong, or tactically revolutionary, as Arrigo Sacchi’s Rossoneri of the past, but they are battle-hardened and quintessentially Italian. It will surely be a spectacle when the protagonists of the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ face each other in the highest competition at the European club level. This is how their past duels have played out in the Champions League.
The first meeting in the Champions League between the two Milan clubs was significant. Both teams advanced to the last four and a place in the final was on the line. Milan was the home team in the first leg and what happened was a classic draw for Calcio. The lack of attacking verve in this encounter was quite remarkable given the ridiculous amount of talent between the two sides.
The second leg was equally intense, with Inter boss Hector Cuper once again turning his attention to quashing Milan’s Harlem Globetrotter-like starting XI. This was a little derby, but there were goals at both ends of the field. Andriy Shevchenko scored a crucial goal for the Rossoneri just before half-time, meaning Inter had to score twice to advance. Milan, who progressed scandalously thanks to away goals, they beat Scudetto winners Juventus in the final on penalties.
Somehow Milan didn’t win the Scudetto in 2004/05. They finished second, seven points behind champions Juventus. However, the Rossoneri proved too much for their cross-town rivals when they met in the Champions League quarter-final.
His superiority was clear in the first leg, but his two goals came from set pieces when jaap stam and Shevchenko scored. They showed Inter everything they had to do on the return leg.
A contest famous for producing what has to be the most iconic football image we will ever see.
Inter huffed and puffed but clearly resigned to their fate, as even the crowd chose to bombard Dida and the San Siro pitch with bottles and flares after Esteban Cambiasso’s goal was bizarrely disallowed.
Referee Markus Merk tried to restart the game, but the anarchy continued in the stands, forcing the match to be abandoned. Milan were duly rewarded with a 3-0 victory and a 5-0 aggregate triumph.
