Next Monday, March 4, Genoa visits Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, for the duel corresponding to date 27 of the Italy, Serie A 2023-2024 tournament. Two teams that arrive with confidence thanks to the fact that they managed to defeat their opponents on the previous date. Inter won the previous match against Lecce 4-0 and Genoa arrives triumphant after seeing Udinese fall 2-0.
The local team won 3 games and drew 2 in their last 5 games played in the championship. The last game they played in this competition was on December 29, in the Italy – Serie A 2023-2024 tournament, and ended in a 1-1 draw. Inter is at the top with 69 points (22 PG – 3 PE – 1 PP) , while the visitor has 33 units and is placed in twelfth place in the table (8 PG – 9 PE – 9 PP). Giovanni Ayroldi is the referee designated to control the match.
City: Milan
Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza
Date: Monday March 4
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina, 12:45 in Mexico
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Referee: Giovanni Ayroldi
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Atl. Madrid
|
1-0V
|
Champions League
|
Salernitana
|
4-0V
|
A series
|
Rome
|
4-2V
|
Series A
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Udinese
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
Naples
|
1-1
|
A series
|
Atalanta
|
4-1D
|
A series
|
Empoli
|
0-0
|
A series
|
Lecce
|
2-1V
|
A series
Inter: Summer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mjitaryán, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martínez
Genoa: Martinez; De Winter, Babi, Vazquez; Sabelli, Messias, Badelj, Frendrup, Martín; Retegui, Guðmundsson
Inter 2-0 Genoa
#Inter #Genoa #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply