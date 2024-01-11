Inter-Verona the episode in slow motion: Bastoni's elbow to Duda in the action that brings the 2-1 to Frattesi

Inter-Verona, audio referee Fabbri and VAR for the Bastoni-Duda contact before Frattesi's goal

In the meeting in Coverciano between the referee leaders and the press, the audio with the communications between the referee and the room was released Var in the final of Inter-Verona won 2-1 by the Nerazzurri with a goal from Frattesi, validated amid protests from the Venetian team due to a precedent contact on the development of a corner kick between Bastoni and Duda, who fell to the ground after a shoulder from the Inter defender, who then hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box. Barella then collected the rebound and kicked, Frattesi scored after the rejection by the goalkeeper Montipò.

Inter-Verona audio Var-referee. “Whistle, whistle, holy shit”

At the VAR there is Luigi Nasca, who says: “There's someone on the ground. No, wait. Whistle, whistle, but for heaven's sake he whistles (to interrupt the game with Duda on the ground, ed.). But holy shit, oh! I want to see what happened. It all starts from here, maybe you can see the player falling, I'll leave this room”

Inter-Verona audio Var. Referee: “This is cunning”

Referee Michael Fabbri on the pitch responds to Verona's protests like this: “Send them away, send them away! I said he stood up, looked at me and then sat back down. He wakes up, he looks at me and then sits down again, this is cunning!”.

Inter-Verona audio Var-referee Fabbri. “Regular goal, regular goal”

Nasca al VAR says to referee Fabbri: “Let me review everything. Flags, something? No, no flag (for possible offsides, ed.). Go, go, go, go. Now let me review it. Everything is fine here. Let me review the shot. Good, go, come on quickly. Regular. Let me review for just a moment. Michael, I'm Gigi: regular goal, regular goal. Go”.

Read also

Inter, Frattesi-Verona and Arnautovic-Genoa: goals to be cancelled. The refereeing leaders say so

Sticks in Inter-Verona ok, Kean in Juve-Verona… Juventus fans furious

Subscribe to the newsletter

