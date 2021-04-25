Inter Milan face Verona in a match where the locals will seek to reconnect with victory after a mini crisis of two games without winning. Conte’s team has spoiled everyone to being a steamroller so far in 2021 and seeing them fail back-to-back dates was unseen until now. Their cushion on AC Milan – 10 points with six games to go – is more than enough to think that this Scudetto is not going to escape them, but they must avoid entering a negative path.

For this match, we have as the top favorite the team coached by Antonio Conte, whose victory is paid to 1.30 this being a more than reliable fee for local options. If we add a little to the victory of Inter with another factor such as having more than 2.5 goals in the game, the profit rises to 1.90 being a more than spectacular option for a match where Verona should not give many problems after appearing with three consecutive defeats and no option to qualify for European positions.

In the scoring market it is always a good option when Inter is in contention. Conte’s guys average more than two goals per game and the possibility of Romelu Lukaku scoring is presented as a juicy option at odds. 1.70. The Belgian is true that productivity has dropped in the second round of the championship, but he can still dream of being the capocannoniere of the competition being four goals away from Cristiano Ronaldo. The option for Ivan Perisic to mark 2.50 It is also presented to us for those who want a bigger loot, but with more risk.

The Superquotas, on fire

Betfair rises to the occasion in the big games by offering its customers a way to maximize their profits with Super Odds. For this match, we found many improved offers starting because the pair formed by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez score 4.00. The attacking duo of Inter have a lot of bite, but let’s not lose sight of an Ivan Perisic, who if he scores first, he pays 6.00.

Inter are very favorites, but they can concede a goal because they are not exactly the best closing the goal. For that circumstance we can bet on the goal of striker Kevin Lasagna, paid to 6.50. If we make that assumption, but with a local win we could get a very lucrative exact score consisting of a local win by 3-1 at odds 13.00.

Finally, we can bet on the great moment in the form of a footballer like the Argentine Lautaro Martínez, who, if he scores 2 or more goals, distributes a prize in the form of a quota 7.00. We have a great game ahead of us in Serie A. If Inter win, we will almost certainly have a neo-Azurro alirón in the coming dates.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.