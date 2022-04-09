Inter beat Verona 2-0 in the second advance of matchday 32 of Serie A, played at the ‘Meazza’ stadium in Milan. The goals of Barella on 22 ‘and Dzeko on 30’ decide the match. In the standings, the Nerazzurri hook Napoli in 2nd place with 66 points, only one less than the leaders Milan. The Scaligeri remain stationary at 45 in ninth position.

THE MATCH – Showdown by the Nerazzurri who start with their foot pressed on the accelerator and immediately go close to the advantage with de Vrij leading, then with Dumfries from a tight angle and again with a round shot by Perisic that Montipò removes from the corner. Inzaghi’s men dominate and the goal that uncorks the game comes on the counterattack. Perisic running on the left sees an area packed with teammates and starts a deep cross. At the far post, Barella stretches out, hits the ball with the winger, and sends the ball to give a kiss to the post and then into the net.

Three minutes after the lead, Correa nearly doubled, anticipating Gunter and kicking diagonally, but finding great opposition from Montipò. Doubling down is only a matter of a short time. Dzeko goes on the net on the developments of a corner: Dimarco on the serve, Perisic on the spike, the Bosnian on the winning tap-in. Hellas’ reaction is all in a right from Simeone rejected by Handanovic.

In the second half the pace drops and Verona tries to get back into the game. The Gialloblù build three chances in a few minutes, first with Ceccherini, then with Faraoni, and finally with Simeone they are close to scoring. Handanovic, however, always responds present.

The whirlwind of changes gives new life to Inter, which in the end returns to regain territorial dominance. Dzeko tries to score twice but sends high in the 25th minute. A few minutes later, an amazing save by Montipò who saved himself with the help of the post on a great shot by D’Ambrosio. In the final, Inter managed without worries until Marinelli’s triple whistle.