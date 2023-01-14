The Verona coach: “A delicate match against Lecce, we have to get ready to bring home points”
Marco Zaffaroni comments on Sky’s microphones on Verona’s 1-0 defeat at San Siro against Inter.
“We played an excellent game doing what we expected to do against a team like Inter. We missed a few passes and a few crosses and we need to improve there. We had potential opportunities to be dangerous. We didn’t make them play, we are satisfied with this but we know that we still have to grow a lot to score points in these matches too.We must continue on this path with confidence in order to be able to reach our goal.
Does our championship pass from the next game? With Lecce it will be a very delicate match for us, but they are all difficult. We have to bring home points, it will be an important race like all of them from here to the end”.
