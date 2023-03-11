“Get the c…” out. The ultras chorus, with most of the Inter players gathered under the part of the Peak reserved for Nerazzurri supporters, was merciless. The patience of the Inter people is exhausted and Inzaghi’s men understood it: Lukaku, Dimarco, Calhanoglu, Handanovic and Onana were the closest to the supporters who were screaming their anger. The five listened to how the other teammates did, a couple of steps further back, before returning to the locker room. All disappointed by an away performance not even from the European zone: 5 wins, 2 draws and 6 setbacks (La Spezia after Bologna…). Worrying numbers in view of the return match in Porto on Tuesday, but also in view of the “Champions sprint”, where Inter can now be overtaken in second place by Lazio and joined by both Milan and Roma.