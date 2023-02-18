The Juventus coach spoke to Sky about the match that has just finished. Below are the statements on yet another defeat.

6 points in the second round. Udinese was no longer able to win and once again went one step away from the feat and then dissolved. Fatal mistake of Success 4 vs 2 which gave the nerazzurri the restart from which the goal of Mkhitaryan. At the end of the game, the Juventus coach spoke Andrea Sottil. Here are his words Sky.

“We allowed the restart because we had to score 4 against 2. We played a great match which was unblocked by a very dubious penalty. In the second half Inter started strong, but the boys resisted without suffering too much. Then came the error in numerical superiority which was the chance to get out of here with the three points. It hurts to see these images, especially the team, capable of having a top-level match from all points of view”.

Did you discuss the situation with Director Marino?

“We told each other with the management that we have to play game by game and then in the end we will see where we will be. This is the our goal. I think that Udinese, also tonight, have shown that they want to be hero of the championship. He played football. In the second half, in a moment of great forcing from Inter, I put in a striker to get us up, convinced that with so many men up front we could take advantage of the counterattacks. And so it was, but then we don’t score. Ebosse he has a slight sprained knee, we’ll have to evaluate the entity“.

What has changed since then?

“In the first leg it was one different game. Then the teams grow, improve. Udinese played a great game today, but compared to the first leg, we missed the episodes. We took the field, pressed. This is significant. Then the games are always different. Just look at the Inter squad, the possibilities of choosing players it has. But if Success scores, or choose to pass it to Beto or Lovric, we speak differently. The difference is the quality.”

“I agree with you (Condò ed). We carry out analyzes every day, yet we are unable to make a breakthrough. The team always offers important performances. We play a lot of balls inside the opponent’s area. Unfortunately the players aren’t arriving up front. goal. Something is missing. Even today I smiled with regret in the face of a restart that 9 times out of 10 is a goal. Don’t collect nothing hurts. My job is to continue working and prepare for the game against Spezia next week.”

About Success and its moment

“Success? He has never played as much in his career as he has this year. He also has renewed the contract. Always play. If he doesn’t leave, he’s always taken over as a protagonist. Today he worked very hard but in the decisive actions he was not precise. He is a serene boy, works in harmony, enjoys everyone’s trust. No need to work on his head“.

February 18, 2023 (change February 19, 2023 | 00:10)

