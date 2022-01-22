Another very heavy comeback from Inter, who beat Venice 2-1 at San Siro and, waiting for Milan-Juve and the recovery with Bologna, remain first in the standings with 5 points over Milan.

THE MATCH

–

Venezia passes in the 19th minute: Ampadu crosses from the right for Henry, unusually lost by Skriniar and good at impacting with his head. The conclusion is central, but Handanovic is not very reactive and is put in. Inter reacts even if it lacks clarity. The equal comes in the 39th minute, after a contrast by Dzeko on Modolo who could also have been sanctioned with a foul. The Var cannot intervene because in the meantime there is a change of possession: Ceccaroni loses a bad ball, Lezzerini saves on Perisic’s beautiful left but can do nothing about the conclusion of the usual excellent Barella.