The leaders go under for Henry’s goal, but Barella and the Bosnian in the final give three very heavy points to Inzaghi
Another very heavy comeback from Inter, who beat Venice 2-1 at San Siro and, waiting for Milan-Juve and the recovery with Bologna, remain first in the standings with 5 points over Milan.
THE MATCH
–
Venezia passes in the 19th minute: Ampadu crosses from the right for Henry, unusually lost by Skriniar and good at impacting with his head. The conclusion is central, but Handanovic is not very reactive and is put in. Inter reacts even if it lacks clarity. The equal comes in the 39th minute, after a contrast by Dzeko on Modolo who could also have been sanctioned with a foul. The Var cannot intervene because in the meantime there is a change of possession: Ceccaroni loses a bad ball, Lezzerini saves on Perisic’s beautiful left but can do nothing about the conclusion of the usual excellent Barella.
In the second half, Inter pushes but does not create much: Brozovic and Calhanoglu make too many mistakes, Lautaro goes bursts and Dzeko wastes the most claning opportunity from two steps away, after a duck by Lezzerini on De Vrij’s header. But when the surprise seems to materialize, the newcomer Dumfries puts a big ball on the head of Dzeko, who dominates Caldara and decides the game.
January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 20:05)
