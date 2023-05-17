Inter, Lautaro destroys Milan: road to Istanbul, Champions League final with Real Madrid or Manchester City

Inter fly to the Champions League final: on 10 June in Istanbul the Nerazzurri will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City. As underdogs, but with the awareness of being able to play against anyone and having a much higher chance of winning than the superficial prediction can give them.

Simone Inzaghi’s team is experiencing a magical spring with series victories: Milan were swept away in the semi-final without ever suffering in the double confrontation (2-0 with goals by Dzeko-Mkhitaryan and 1-0 in the sign of Taurus Lautaro Martinez), in the league is now practically centered qualification for the next Champions League (+5 on the fifth Rossoneri cousins ​​and +7 on Roma with 3 games to go).

Inter-Champions League, almost 100 million with the final. And 40-50 guaranteed next year

Which for Inter means having 40-50 million already guaranteed for next season.

Plus those who are getting into this. Already because the final of the top European club competition raises the Nerazzurri’s takings to almost 100 million (98 to be precise): up to the match against Milan, Inter had earned 82.5 million (between participation bonuses, historical ranking, market pool and results on the field), now another 15.5 million will enter (and another 4.5 would come if Lautaro and his companions were to lift the cup from the big ears).

So do the math ‘hands and spans’, between this Champions League that brought Inter on the path to the final and the next one that (almost) guaranteed entry into the groups to come, the club led by Suning will collect 140-150 million.



