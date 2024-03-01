Inter, the Boiocchi murder and the war for power in the Curva Nord. The investigation

Inter dominates the championship A league and travels quickly towards the second star, the 20th championship in its history. There doesn't seem to be any more battle for the title after the recovery against Atalantain fact, the team of Inzaghi she brought herself to 12 points on the secondthe Juventus. But in the stands, while Lautaro Martinez and Thuram they score goals, there's one underway warthat for the predominance in North Curve. Milanese neo-fascism aims to control the second green ring of San Siro, the sector intended for the Inter ultras. A “subversive” fact – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – already denounced by prosecutor of Milan Marcello Viola and which is reflected in the notes of Ros in the documents of the last judicial tranche on the criminal affairs of the Barona gang. For the control of the management, writes the ROS, the two black souls of Milan clash: on the one hand people close to CasaPound and on the other the “bald”, the Hammerskinconnected to movement Loyalty and Action.

A feud, which although photographed in a criminal context has no criminal relevance to date. But it had a result: the kicked out – continues Il Fatto – of Irreducible. After hearing from Il Fatto, CasaPound explained: “No militant is currently within the management of the Inter curve“. When I heard through the site, leaving my email and mobile phone, Lealtà e Azione did not respond. The friction between the neo-fascists began after the 26th December 2018 Nerazzurri ultra Dede died in the clashes before Inter-Napoli Belardinelli. Episode that he will dissolve the board of the curve favoring the entry of Vittorio Boiocchiconvicted criminal linked to Cosa Nostra e killed October 29, 2022. If there doesn't seem to be even a hint of a battle for Inter's Scudetto, as far as the curve is concerned, instead, according to the investigators' papers, a battle is underway real war.