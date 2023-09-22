Inter transfer from Suning to a Middle Eastern fund?

A Middle Eastern fund ready to buy Inter on the conditions that Suning put in place for the sale of the Nerazzurri club. Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport report it, speaking of an interest at an advanced stage with an official offer that should arrive quickly.

According to these rumors, Raine Group, the investment bank which, together with Goldman Sachs, received the task of proposing the Inter dossier to potential investors, would have found a person of Middle Eastern origin ready to take over the majority of the club led by Steven Zhang. Managing to satisfy the demands of the Chinese owners.

Inter, Oaktree’s loan to Suning. Stadium, Club World Cup and the temptation of the Middle Eastern fund

It should be remembered that the Zhang family has the expiration of the 275 million loan obtained from Oaktree in May 2021; considering interest, the bill will be around 360 million by spring 2024. Or you will have to refinance it, with the entry of a partner into the company. This is to prevent the Inter shares pledged to Oaktree from being seized by the American fund. This is why the transfer could come first.

Although, between the stadium project (in Rozzano) and the almost certain qualification for the FIFA Club World Cup of 32 teams which will be played in 2025 (prize money of 2.5 billion and global visibility for those who participate) lead to a reflection within Suning for a club that is still valued at over one billion euros. But the Middle Eastern fund is pressing…

