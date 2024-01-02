Inter transfer market, acquired Buchanan from Bruges

Inter started their 2024 with a transfer coup: they acquired Tajon Buchanan. The 24-year-old Canadian arrives from Bruges on a permanent basis (7 million + 2.5 million bonus), will replace Juan Cuadrado in the squad (out of action for several months) and will be available as early as Saturday 6 January against Verona at San Siro (match scheduled for 12pm ,30).

Inter-Taremi transfer market, the autumn rumours

Another name that has been talked about a lot on the Nerazzurri front is that of Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian striker – who was close to AC Milan in August (before the move on Jovic, who has been doing very well in recent weeks: 5 goals in 7 games) – he is destined to leave Porto and has been linked to Inter for some time. But, it won't happen in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, with the return of Marko Arnautovic (one goal and two assists in the last two matches) the offensive emergency is over. With the former Bologna center forward, Lautaro Martinez (who has now overcome the muscle problem) e Marcus ThuramInter is covered.

Inter transfer market, Sanchez and Buchanan put Taremi offside

Waiting for strong signals in 2024 from Alexis Sanchez: there are offers and market opportunities for the Chilean, but he seems determined to stay until the end of the championship. Plus with Buchanan The non-EU slots for this season they are covered (occupied by Sanchez and the Canadian), so for the 31-year-old Iranian center forward we will talk about it again in June: In fact, Taremi will be free at that point on a free transfer.

