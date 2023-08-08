Samardzic-Inter, the green light is expected from Fabbian-Udinese. Transfer market news

Lazar Samardzic at Inter had a small stop. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the operation has stalled on the front of John Fabbianthe young Nerazzurri talent (midfielder born in 2003 after an excellent season with Reggina: 30 appearances and 8 goals) inserted as a technical counterpart in the deal withUdinese (a total negotiation of 22.5 million euros). In fact, an agreement has not yet been reached with the Friulian club, a situation that has postponed visits and the signing of the German naturalized Serbian midfielder. It should be remembered that Inter wanted to maintain an option to redeem Fabbian, set at 12 million euros.



Is the Samardzic-Inter deal in danger of falling apart? Absolutely not. According to a tweet from Gianluca Di Marzio on Monday evening “Inter closed today for Samardzic: Fabbian is expected to define the final details with Udinese to get the Serbian to Milan. Agreement for a salary of less than one and a half million per year”.

