Serie A at the start: Inter risks losing two pillars of their defense

On Saturday, August 13, Inter begins the championship, on the Lecce field, but two of their jewels are not yet certain to remain in the Nerazzurri shirt: Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries they are in fact at the center of the nagging courtship on the part of PSG and Chelsea respectively.

Milan Skriniar seems to accuse a bit ‘of nervousness for the uncertain situation, so much so that in the disastrous friendly match with Villareal (lost 4-2) the Slovakian defender was among the worst in the field. Inter has already dryly returned the proposal for 50 million by the Paris Saint Germain, stating that she is unwilling to negotiate the player for less than 70. An unbridgeable gap? Not for the very rich French who, being able to count on the generous Emirati owners, are seriously considering raising their proposal to snatch the pivot of its defense from Inter.

Skriniar is also very fond of Chelsea, which however is not limited to him. The British are also interested in the 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei and especially the Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries. Arrived in Milan a year ago (to replace Hakimi, “mugged” by the usual PSG), the right side was indicated by Thomas Tuchel as the ideal reinforcement for the wing, after covering the opposite one with the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Brighton . For Dumfries, paid by Inter 14 million, 40 million would be ready: an offer too rich to be refused, even on a technical level. Simone Inzaghi that the Nerazzurri fans would certainly not be very happy to see the operation closed.

