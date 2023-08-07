After losing the duel with Atalanta over Gianluca Scamacca, Inter are trying to shake up their transfer market with the attack on Folarin Balogun. The Nerazzurri, according to the latest news on the transfer market, have turned to the 21-year-old American striker from Arsenal, identified as reinforcement for the offensive department in Simone Inzaghi’s squad. The American striker was not used in the Community Shield match against Manchester City and does not seem to be part of the gunners’ strategies: therefore, his transfer is conceivable in the coming weeks.

Inter is at the window, aware that the operation requires at least 25-30 million overall. As Sky Sport reports, the Nerazzurri are in contact with Arsenal and the player’s agents. Meanwhile, Yann Sommer’s adventure begins in Milan. The 34-year-old Swiss goalkeeper, arriving from Bayern Munich, undergoes medical tests and is ready to take his place in goal for Inter. The news does not yet clarify the modality of the operation, however in the pipeline.

In the background remains the 6 million euro clause which could automatically free the player, but the dialogue on the Milan-Munich axis can lead to white smoke in other ways. Meanwhile, Inter is now watching the story involving Romelu Lukaku and Juventus as a spectator. An article in the Corriere della Sera refers to the hypothesis of contacts that took place during the final phase of last season between the Juventus club and the Belgian forward, the negative protagonist of the Champions League final. From Turin, a totally different version filters through: contacts with Lukaku began in July, when the player had already returned to Chelsea, owner of the card.