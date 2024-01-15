Inter transfer market, not just Zielinski on a free transfer

Winter transfer market underway, but Inter are moving ahead with the summer transfer market (after having already strengthened the team with 24-year-old Tajon Buchanan from Bruges, a Canadian winger who replaced the injured Juan Cuadrado in the squad).

Piotr Zielinski on a free transfer from Napoli is more than a hypothesis: the Polish midfielder born in '94 (2 goals and 2 assists in 18 seasonal appearances) is far from a renewal with the Campania club and Nerazzurri Milan appears a closer destination (possible agreement with a three-year contract worth 4.5 million per season) and something is also moving in attack.

Negotiations underway for the renewal of Lautaro Martinez: Toro currently expires in 2026 and his contract will be extended further. The parties are not far from an agreement (there is talk of a salary of around 10 million a year for the Nerazzurri's 10) and the announcement should arrive in the next few weeks.

Inter transfer market, Taremi booked by the Nerazzurri

Then there is Mehdi Taremi coming in. The Iranian attacker – currently busy in Qatar for the Asian Cup – he will leave Porto on a free transfer at the end of the season. There is no shortage of rich offers from an economic point of view for the 31-year-old who likes to be in Türkiye than in Saudi Arabiabut he seems determined to wear the Nerazzurri jersey.

After coming close to moving to Milan at the end of the 2023 summer transfer marketwill most likely arrive in Milan to become an Inter player in six months: a contract is ready for him at 3 million euros per season for three years and an important role as the main alternative to Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Transfer market, Inter, Juventus and Roma ready to compete on Gudmundsson in June

After a good season in Serie B, Albert Gudmundsson is also confirming himself in Serie A always wearing the Genoa shirt. The 26-year-old Icelandic striker (second striker, winger but can also play in the middle, 10 goals and 3 assists in the season) as reported by Sky Sport, he ended up in the sights of Inter, Juventus and Roma for June. The Ligurian club took him a year ago (31 January 2022) from AZ Alkmaar for around 1.5 million (it would have expired at the end of June) locking it in with an agreement until 30 June 2027. Now it is worth ten times as much.

