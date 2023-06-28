Inter-Lautaro, Real Madrid thinks about the Bull

Inter don’t want to sell Lautaro Martinez. And Lautaro Martinez doesn’t want to leave Inter. Strictly speaking, this summer should not mark the divorce between the Argentine bull and the Nerazzurri club (Brozovic and Onana those designated for sales to raise cash and finance incoming negotiations, the goalkeeper is close to Manchester United and the next few hours should be decisive: deal worth 50 million plus bonuses). However, the avenues for the transfer market are endless (Milan fans know this well with Sandro Tonali’s farewell…) and, while the facing Lukaku-Juventustherefore pay attention to the plots on theMadrid-Milan-Paris axis. Let’s explain the situation Lautaro Martinez – Real Madrid.

Inter transfer market, Real Madrid on Lautaro (alternative to Mbappè)

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Real Madrid emissaries have contacted Inter executives to probe the Lautaro track. The club blanco is looking for a tip after the farewell of Karim Benzema, who went to Saudi Arabia. According to these rumors, the Nerazzurri have raised the stakes to more than 100 million. Real Madrid takes time: Florentino Perez’s priority is the purchase of Mbappé – who will not renew the contract expiring in 2024 and the PSG is willing to sell it this summer by getting the price tag paid – but if he does not find the fumata blanca with the French, he could return to office for Lautaro Martinez. At that point with an indecent proposal to make Inter and the player waver.

Inter transfer market, Brozovic-Kessie with a view of… Frattesi

Marcelo Brozovic and Al Nassr are in stalemate: the deal seemed done with a 20 million salary for 3 years for the Croatian midfielder (and 23 million for Inter), but the player upped the ante: 30 million (for 2 seasons, so as to keep a return to Europe open in the middle period). The Saudi Arabia hypothesis has not yet lapsed, but the Nerazzurri champion in his heart would prefer to take the route to Barcelonaonly that the blaugrana club can put in a maximum of 18 million for the card and a salary going up from 7 million in the first year to 9 in the third. In the background the situation of Franck Kessie: not for a return to Milan, this time with an Inter shirt, but in view of a possible Arab offer that is on the way. And if he arrives and the midfielder has to accept it (at the moment he is skeptical: at 26 he would prefer the Premier League or the Bundesliga), Laporta would have the money to please Xavi and attack Brozovic.

Inter are waiting: with the money from the sale of the Croatian, they could throw themselves at Frattesi del Sassuolo…

Inter transfer market, Azpilicueta in place of Skriniar. And Bisseck for D’Ambrosio

Cesar Azpilicueta is about to become an Inter player. The 34-year-old Spaniard will terminate his contract with Chelsea and will arrive in Milan on a free transfer: for Skriniar’s heir a two-year contract worth around 3.5 million a season, who, as in the case of Thuram, will benefit from the growth decree. Also coming Yann Aurel Ludger Bisseck, 22-year-old Aarhus defender who will sign a 5-year contract and replace Danilo D’Ambrosio. The 7 million clause will go to the Danes.

