Inter transfer market, does Icardi return to Milan? Mauro rises to the Nerazzurri's level

Seventeen goals in the season, forty in a year and a half. A considerable haul for Mauro Icardi, He immediately became an idol of Galatasaray fans (which led to the victory of the Turkish championship, a title the Giallorossi had missed since 2019) who, however, could see their attacker leave as early as the winter transfer market session. In fact, the game is played at 1.55 on Planetwin365, an odds that rises to 1.60 on Snai, a possible transfer by January 31st for Maurito, with many teams on his trail, including Inter, where the Argentine was also captain scoring 124 goals in six years.

An operation that could be accelerated especially in the event of a possible departure of Alexis Sanchez. Even if, at the moment, the transfer market rumors tell of the Chilean's desire to stay at Inter until the end of the season. In this case, the Nerazzurri would not carry out any incoming operations in the offensive department. The Taremi hypothesis has been ruled out a priori (the Iranian center forward from Porto could however arrive in June).

Transfer market, Inter-Icardi: the words of Roberto Alessi

Returning to Mauro Icardi, the transfer market buzz was born after the words of Roberto Alessi, director of Novella 2000. In commenting on the victory at Wanda Nara's Dancing with the Stars (among other things, with a historic record for the Rai1 program) had said: “You are a prosecutor, and here I'll give you a little scoop: in Milan they say that you could return to play for Inter and I hope that's the case. I don't know if it's true, in any case their first home It's in Milan.”

