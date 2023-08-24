Joaquin Correa leaves, Alexis Sanchez arrives Inter change their attack, according to the latest news from today’s transfer market. Inter and Olympique Marseille have reached an agreement for the transfer of “Tucu” Correa to France. At the same time, Inter will embrace the free agent Alexis Sanchez who played for OM last season. Olympique Marseille, after taking its first steps with the Argentine’s agent, has also reached an agreement with Inter. Transaction, reports Sky Sport, closed on a loan for 2 million with the right to buy for 13 million; operation that can be transformed into an expensive loan of 2 million, 10 of redemption obligation and 1 of bonus in the event that Olympique Marseille qualifies for the next edition of the Champions League. During the day, the final contractual details between the French club and Correa will be settled. Once the operation is defined, Inter will organize the medical examinations of Alexis Sanchez who is only waiting for the definitive go-ahead to be able to embrace Inter again 379 days after his farewell.