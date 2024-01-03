Transfer market, Calhanoglu, 'I rejected the Saudi offers, I love Inter'

I rejected the offers that came from Saudi Arabia. I decided not to leave because I love Inter.” Hakan Calhanoglu said this to Sport Mediaset. “I thank Ausilio because he knows how I think. When those offers arrived I said to the club: you decide.”



Calhanoglu explains his farewell to Milan

“Everyone thinks he left for an economic issue but money isn't always everything – the words of Inter's Turkish midfielder -. The most important thing for me is to feel important, and that's what I feel here. The Rossoneri fans say what did I do wrong, given the championship lost in 2022? I wish them the best but with patience we'll see.”

Inter, Calhanoglu, 'between the scudetto and the Champions League final I choose the former'

Hakan Calhanoglu wants “to win something important with Inter. Between the Scudetto and another Champions League final I choose the first. Juventus say they are aiming for fourth place? I don't listen to what they say and in any case I don't look at the opponents, I only think about us.” The Nerazzurri midfielder said this to Sport Mediaset.

Calhanoglu and his debut with Inter against Genoa

Calhanoglu he also remembers his debut for the Nerazzurri, against Genoa. “I was nervous about how the stadium would react but also sure that love would come because I have faith in my qualities. When the fans give you a lot, you have to give it back.

Inter, Calhanoglu on Inzaghi

“I like the way he talks to us players, he always wants to win and gets angry when we give up a bit in training: he has desire and malice. Beyond the sporting side he also has a lot of heart, he's calm, you can talk about anything with him. He is growing too, we have brought something important together.”

