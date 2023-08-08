Balogun-Inter, very hot transfer market track

The track heats up Balogun in home Inter. After losing Chess (moved to Atalanta, with beautiful sister Giulia celebrating the transition to the Goddess: “I love you bro”), with Alvaro Morata (negotiates renewal with Atletico Madrid) e Beto of Udinese which they are cool downthe hot name is the 22-year-old American striker (with a British passport). The striker is leaving Arsenal and the Nerazzurri remained in the front row. According to Sportmediaset, Inter (which in the meantime is close to announcing the renewal of Simone Inzaghi until 2025 with a salary of around 6 million) is preparing an offer of 30 million euros and 20% on future resale. The Gunners received offers from two other clubs, both from the French Ligue 1 (where he left an excellent memory: 21 goals for Reims this year): Monaco and Lens. Both returned to the sender, but a sign that the transalpine companies are on his trail (especially the Principality club).

Inter transfer market, Taremi from Porto? The situation

The alternative to Balogun at Inter? Right now it can be Mehdi Taremi. According to RMC Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the nerazzurri have put on the plate a 23 million euro offer to Porto for the 31-year-old Iranian striker who is also liked by Milan (with the arrival of Okafor and in the absence of additional departures to De Ketelaere – from the sale of Origi to a loan from Lorenzo Colombo – the Rossoneri no longer move on the striker market). The Lusitanians are asking for at least 30 million for the attacker.

Inter transfer market, Zapata: duel with Roma

Regarding the possible arrival of the Colombian striker Duvan Zapata from Atalanta (with whom Demiral also deals for defense) two conditions are needed: the departure of Correa and outrun the competition Roma (who also did a survey for a Juventus forward…).

Samardzic-Inter here we are

Lazar Samardzic front: after the small braking of the past few hours, here we are. The deal for the Serbian midfielder arriving at Inter from Udinese is close to being official: an agreement has also been reached for Giovanni Fabbian who will go to play in the Friulian club with the right of repurchase for Inter set at 12 million euros.

Inter transfer market, Tanganga idea

Japhet Tanganga returns to be compared to Inter: the central defender of Tottenham like it and the Spurs have opened a loan deal with the right to buy out for the 24-year-old English centre-back who is not part of the new coach’s plans.

Subscribe to the newsletter

