A serene atmosphere and great laughter at Inter. Today, during the bullock session, Romelu Lukaku was sympathetically targeted
A serene atmosphere and great laughter at Inter. Today, during training, and more precisely during the bullock session, Romelu Lukaku was literally “put in the middle” by his teammates. A tunnel by Roberto Gagliardini unleashed the hilarity of the group. From Lautaro to Skriniar, from Barella to Gagliardini himself: all on Romelu, targeted.
But Lukaku, on Instagram, denied: “Some things never change (I didn’t take tunnels !!)”the denial of Big Rom. But Gagliardini himself immediately intervened: “Vaiiiii !!!! More girooooo”.
July 29 – 15:28
