This is “Bordocampo”, the best of the last day of Serie A with La Gazzetta dello Sport. Listen to our podcast
After the break for the national team, Serie A restarts with a bang. Napoli vice in Bergamo and hooks Milan (expected tonight from Bologna), Inter conquers the pitch of Juve and, potentially, goes to -3 from the Rossoneri and the Azzurri. Meanwhile, in the race for Europe, Roma is confirmed in fifth place, Lazio takes sixth and Fiorentina, eighth, only reaches -1 from Atalanta. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Di Caro, Alex Frosio, Stefano Cieri, Pierfrancesco Archetti, Fabio Bianchi and Francesco Velluzzi.
April 4, 2022 (change April 4, 2022 | 01:14)
