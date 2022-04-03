After the break for the national team, Serie A restarts with a bang. Napoli vice in Bergamo and hooks Milan (expected tonight from Bologna), Inter conquers the pitch of Juve and, potentially, goes to -3 from the Rossoneri and the Azzurri. Meanwhile, in the race for Europe, Roma is confirmed in fifth place, Lazio takes sixth and Fiorentina, eighth, only reaches -1 from Atalanta. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Andrea Di Caro, Alex Frosio, Stefano Cieri, Pierfrancesco Archetti, Fabio Bianchi and Francesco Velluzzi.