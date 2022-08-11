The French central born in 1999, who risked being paralyzed at the age of 8, is the new name to reinforce the defense. Nice sets the price at 15 million
A new suggestion for the Nerazzurri defense. Among the various names taken into consideration by Inter to complete the back pack, there is also that of Jean-Clair Todibo, a former enfant prodige of French football who has risen in his homeland after the flops in Barcelona, Gelsenkirchen and Lisbon.
