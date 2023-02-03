The 178th derby della Madonnina is staged at San Siro: many bonus odds provided by bookmakers
Even with Napoli on the run, Inter-Milan maintains an important specific weight. From a Champions League point of view, but above all from a morale point of view. A match “played” also by bookmakers, who have set up a series of increased odds.
NetBet bonus odds
For the Derby della Madonnina, NetBet has provided several increased odds: the bonuses “all goals”, “all win” and “all score”. The All Goals bonus provides for an increase in the odds on a package of matches that must end with at least one goal from both teams: if Tottenham-Manchester City, Inter-Milan and Barcelona-Seville all end with a goal, the odds go from 5.59 at 6.70. Vinceranno tutte instead provides for an increase in the odds on a package of teams that will have to win their match: if Napoli, Fiorentina and Milan win their matches, the odds go from 9.61 to 11.55. The Segnano All bonus provides for an increase in the odds on a package of players who will have to score at least one goal in the match: if Osimhen, Beto and Lautaro Martinez score this day the odds go from 19.91 to 23.90. Check the NetBet website for details, terms and conditions.
Bet365 bonus odds
Bet365 provides several increased odds for the Milanese derby in the following markets: partial/final, 1X2+Goal/NoGoal, 1X2+Over/Under and goalscorers. Milan’s share of both partial and final winners goes from 6.00 to 6.50. The Milan+Goal combo goes from 7.00 to 7.50 while Inter+Over 3.5 from 5.00 to 5.50. In the goalscoring market, the odds of Dzeko (from 3.20 to 3.25), Lautaro Martinez (from 3.20 to 3.25) and Rebic (from 4.00 to 4.33) have risen. Check the Bet365 website for details, terms and conditions.
The other bonuses
With the resumption of the championships, the main betting sites are offering special bonuses to new customers. In the table below we have listed the main ones:
February 3, 2023 (change February 3, 2023 | 19:56)
